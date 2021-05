Watch Rob Font make quick work of Marlon Moraes | UFC Vegas 27 Free Fight

UFC bantamweight Rob Font earned a Performance of the Night bonus his last time in the Octagon when he knocked out Marlon Moraes in the first round this past December. Font will face former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27 on Saturday, May 22.

