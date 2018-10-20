HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch Ray Cooper III Take Out Jake Shields and Avenge His Father: Full Fight Video

October 19, 2018
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jake Shields and the Cooper family have a long history. Back in 2002, Shields lost a majority to decision to Ray Cooper at Warriors Quest 6. The two rematched for the Shooto welterweight title two years later in 2004 with Shields winning by submission.

Cooper’s son, Ray Cooper III got revenge at PFL 3 in July finishing Shields in the second round.

On Oct. 20 in Washington D.C., Shields and Cooper III meet for the second time at PFL 10. This time it will be Shields looking for redemption in the PFL playoffs.

Take a look back at their first fight in its entirety. Cooper III says he plans to retire Shields in the rematch and Shields says Cooper’s overconfidence will end up being his undoing.

               

