Watch Rampage Jackson’s brutal finish of rival Wanderlei Silva (Bellator 237 free fight)

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson closes 2019 by facing Fedor Emelianenko in the Bellator 237 main event on Dec. 28 in Japan. The event is a co-promotion with Japanese fight company Rizin.

Before Rampage faces Fedor, check out his latest fight with Wanderlei Silva. In the fourth fight of their epic rivalry, Rampage dropped Wanderlei to the canvas and finished him inside of two rounds.