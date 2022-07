Watch Rafael Fiziev knock Renato Moicano out | Video

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev earned his first Octagon career finish and performance bonus at UFC 256 back in 2020, when he secured the victory over opponent Renato Moicano via first-round knockout.

Fiziev is set to face Rafael dos Anjos next in the main event at UFC Vegas 58 on Saturday, July 9th.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)