Watch Rafael Fiziev finish Brad Riddell with a spinning wheel kick | UFC Vegas 44 Highlight Video

Lightweight Rafael Fiziev connected with a stunning spinning wheel kick to finish Brad Riddell on the UFC Vegas 44 main card on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The kick and finish earned Fiziev a Performance of the Night bonus and extended his winning streak to five consecutive bouts.
Watch Jamahal Hill’s brutal knockout of Jimmy Crute | UFC Vegas 44 Highlight Video
WHEEL KICK!!!!! @RafaelFiziev landed it on the button 🎯 #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/5Oo8IERQ1m— UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2021
Watch Chris Curtis TKO Brendan Allen | UFC Vegas 44 Highlight Video