Watch Rafael Fiziev finish Brad Riddell with a spinning wheel kick | UFC Vegas 44 Highlight Video

Lightweight Rafael Fiziev connected with a stunning spinning wheel kick to finish Brad Riddell on the UFC Vegas 44 main card on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The kick and finish earned Fiziev a Performance of the Night bonus and extended his winning streak to five consecutive bouts.

