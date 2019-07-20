Watch Rafael dos Anjos’ top 5 UFC finishes

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the top five finishes from former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Dos Anjos takes on Leon Edwards in the UFC on ESPN 4 main event on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas.

Tune in Saturday, July 20, for full UFC on ESPN 4: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards live results from San Antonio, Texas, on MMAWeekly.com. Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos continues his quest for the UFC welterweight title, as he squares off with rising contender Leon Edwards in the UFC on ESPN 4 main event.