Watch Rafael dos Anjos sleep Benson Henderson (UFC Rochester fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Having been fighting under the UFC banner since 2008, Rafael dos Anjos has one of the lengthiest active tenures when it comes to fighting in the Octagon. On Saturday, he steps into another main event bout, battling Kevin Lee as the two welterweights headline UFC on ESPN+ 10 in Rochester, N.Y., each of them trying to get back into the thick welterweight title talk.

Before that fight happens, however, let’s take a look back at one of the fights that elevated dos Anjos to contender status in the first place.

Long before he was hunting welterweight gold, dos Anjos was a force in the lightweight division, where he would eventually become a UFC champion.

One of the pivotal bouts that led to dos Anjos becoming champion in 2013 was this bout with former WEC and UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, who now fights for Bellator.

In a Performance of the Night effort, dos Anjos traded blow for blow with Henderson until he eventually got the better of him, laying the former champ out cold.

Tune in Saturday, May 18, for full UFC on ESPN+ 10: dos Anjos vs. Lee live results from Rochester, New York, where Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee headline the card, each of them hoping to get back into the hunt for a championship belt.