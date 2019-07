Watch Rafael dos Anjos make quick work of Cowboy Cerrone (UFC San Antonio fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Then the UFC lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos defended his belt in a rematch with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 2015. Now a welterweight, Dos Anjos faces Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Night San Antonio on July 20.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal wants to break Conor McGregor’s face for an easy payday