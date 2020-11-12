Watch Rafael dos Anjos choke out Kevin Lee ahead of UFC Vegas 14

Rewatch Rafael dos Anjos, as he chokes out Kevin Lee in the UFC on ESPN+ 10 main event in May of last year.

dos Anjos returns to headlining status this weekend opposite late replacement Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Felder stepped in on short notice this week after dos Anjos’s original opponent, Islam Makhachev had to withdraw because of a staph infection.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > UFC Vegas 13 fighter nearly loses ear (Warning: Graphic Image); peers react with shock

Trending Video > Dana White thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov might buck retirement and fight again

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)