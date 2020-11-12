HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 257 rematch inches closer to being finalized

Paul Felder steps in to face Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Vegas 14

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson UFC 256 headliner scrapped due to injury

Islam Makhachev out of UFC Vegas 14 main event, Rafael dos Anjos calls out Michael Chandler

Watch Rafael dos Anjos choke out Kevin Lee ahead of UFC Vegas 14

November 11, 2020
Rewatch Rafael dos Anjos, as he chokes out Kevin Lee in the UFC on ESPN+ 10 main event in May of last year.

dos Anjos returns to headlining status this weekend opposite late replacement Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

Felder stepped in on short notice this week after dos Anjos’s original opponent, Islam Makhachev had to withdraw because of a staph infection.

