Watch Rafael Assuncao Edge Out Marlon Moraes in Their First Fight (UFC Fortaleza Free Fight)

<span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rafael Assuncao faces Marlon Moraes in a rematch of their 2017 split decision battle next weekend at UFC Fortaleza on Saturday, February 2nd. Watch their first fight in its entirety.

TRENDING > VIDEO: Anderson Silva Talks UFC 234, Conor McGregor, Robert Whittaker, and More