HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCharles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were the first fighters to weigh-in for UFC 280 | Video

featuredUFC 280 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two title fights officially set

featuredWatch Petr Yan shove Sean O’Malley in first UFC 280 face off

featuredRobert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa booked for UFC 284

Watch Petr Yan shove Sean O’Malley in first UFC 280 face off

October 20, 2022
NoNo Comments

On Thursday afternoon the UFC 280 pre-fight press conference took place in Abu Dhabi and the highly anticipated face-off between former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley delivered in every way.

Yan put his hands and shoved O’Malley after a heated presser and they had to be separated by security.

Yan called O’Malley a Conor McGregor wannabe.

“I mean, Conor, some of the stuff he’s done recently, I don’t want to be. But he’s had a pretty sweet career, so that’s someone that’s not too bad to (be compared with),” O’Malley said. “I’m going to smash Petr, how about that? Is that a better answer?”

And they traded jabs over Yan’s height.

“It says he’s 5-(foot)-7 on the (UFC) stats, but there’s no way,” O’Malley said. “He’s 5-5. I just believe I’m a lot better everywhere.”

“It’s not about the height,” Yan said. “Just look at him. He’s like a whore on the side of the road.”

UFC 280 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life