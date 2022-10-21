Watch Petr Yan shove Sean O’Malley in first UFC 280 face off

On Thursday afternoon the UFC 280 pre-fight press conference took place in Abu Dhabi and the highly anticipated face-off between former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley delivered in every way.

Yan put his hands and shoved O’Malley after a heated presser and they had to be separated by security.

Yan called O’Malley a Conor McGregor wannabe.

“I mean, Conor, some of the stuff he’s done recently, I don’t want to be. But he’s had a pretty sweet career, so that’s someone that’s not too bad to (be compared with),” O’Malley said. “I’m going to smash Petr, how about that? Is that a better answer?”

And they traded jabs over Yan’s height.

“It says he’s 5-(foot)-7 on the (UFC) stats, but there’s no way,” O’Malley said. “He’s 5-5. I just believe I’m a lot better everywhere.”

“It’s not about the height,” Yan said. “Just look at him. He’s like a whore on the side of the road.”

UFC 280 Pre-fight Press Conference Video