Watch Petr Yan knock Urijah Faber out (UFC 251 Free Fight)

Take a look back at Petr Yan’s last fight where he knocked out Urijah Faber at UFC 245 in December. The finish earned Yan a Performance of the Night bonus and a title shot.

Don’t miss Yan facing Jose Aldo for the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 251 on Saturday, July 11. The bout takes place on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

