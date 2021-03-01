Watch Petr Yan annihilate Jose Aldo to win bantamweight title | UFC 259 free fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 1, 2021
Petr Yan captured the bantamweight title when he defeated Jose Aldo UFC 251 last year on Fight Island. Yan makes his first title defense against top contender Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC 259 features three world title bouts. Headlining the fight card is a match between champions. Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya moves up to the light heavyweight division to take on champion Jan Blachowicz.

In the UFC 259 co-main event, the women’s pound-for-pound G.O.A.T. Amand Nunes puts her featherweight belt on the line against former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson.

Yan and Sterling are the third title bout on the fight card, a rare title fight that isn’t the main or co-main event. Yan enters the bout riding a 10-fight winning streak. Sterling has won his last five fights.

