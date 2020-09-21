Watch Paulo Costa defeat Yoel Romero to earn UFC 253 title shot

Paulo Costa remained undefeated (13-0) when he defeated former title challenger Yoel Romero at UFC 241 last year in Anaheim.

Costa next faces UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC 253 main event on Sept. 26 at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Before UFC 253, take a look back at Costa’s title-shot-clinching victory over Romero.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

