Watch Paul Felder’s UFC 242 emotional Octagon interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Paul Felder, “The Irish Dragon,” earned an emotional win in a rematch with Edson Barboza in the UFC 242 co-main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Following the split-decision victory, an emotional Felder called out most of the top 10 ranked lightweights.

