Watch Patricio Pitbull land a brutal first-round KO! | Bellator 252 highlights

Bellator 252 featured the quarter-final round of the Featherweight World Grand Prix including champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire putting his title on the line in the main event.

Freire, who also holds the Bellator lightweight title, faced Pedro Carvalho in a quarter-final bout in the Featherweight Grand Prix with his championship belt on the line. He showed why he’s the champion scoring a first-round knockout win.

