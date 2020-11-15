Watch Patricio Pitbull land a brutal first-round KO! | Bellator 252 highlights

Bellator 252 featured the quarter-final round of the Featherweight World Grand Prix including champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire putting his title on the line in the main event.
Freire, who also holds the Bellator lightweight title, faced Pedro Carvalho in a quarter-final bout in the Featherweight Grand Prix with his championship belt on the line. He showed why he’s the champion scoring a first-round knockout win.
Full Bellator 252 Results
- Patricio Freire def. Pedro Carvalho by KO (punches) at 2:10, R1
- Yaroslav Amosov def. Logan Storely by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Emmanuel Sanchez def. Daniel Weichel by unanimous decision (48-46, 49-46, 49-45)
- Aaron Pico def. John de Jesus by TKO (punches) at 4:12, R2
- Keri Taylor-Melendez def. Emilee King by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:02, R1
- Manny Muro def. Devin Powell by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 30–27)
- Jornel Lugo def. Schyler Sootho by unanimous decision (29–28, 30–27, 30–27)
- Lucas Brennan def. Andrew Salas by by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–26, 30–26)
- Roman Faraldo def. Pat Casey by TKO (flying knee and punches) at 2:30, R2
- Trevor Gudde def. Khonry Gracie by TKO (knee and punches) at 3:28, R3