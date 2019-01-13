Watch Paige VanZant Put Away Bec Rawlings (UFC Brooklyn Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

We look back at Paige VanZant‘s Performance of the Night victory over Bec Rawlings at UFC Fight Night Vancouver in 2016. VanZant faces Rachel Ostovich live on ESPN+ at UFC Fight Night Brooklyn on Saturday, January 19. It will be the 24-year-old’s second fight in the flyweight division.

TRENDING > BJ Penn Uncertain About UFC Future Following Sixth Consecutive Loss

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with flyweight champ Henry Cejudo vs. bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw finishing out the night in a battle for Cejudo’s belt.