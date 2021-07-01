Watch Paige VanZant preparing for her second fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 1, 2021
Former UFC women’s flyweight and strawweight competitor Paige VanZant inked a lucrative deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August 2020. She made her promotional debut in February against Britain Hart. Hart defeated “12 Gauge” by unanimous decision.

On July 23, VanZant faces former UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich in the main event of BKFC 19. VanZant holds a win over Ostovich in mixed martial arts. She submitted Ostovich in the second round by arm bar when the two fought at UFC Fight Night 143 in January 2019.

