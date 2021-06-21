HOT OFF THE WIRE

Watch Ovince Saint Preux land a walk-off head kick KO on Corey Anderson | Video

June 21, 2021
Ovince Saint Preux earned a performance of the night bonus at UFC 217 thanks to this walk-off head kick knockout against Corey Anderson.

Saint Preux returns to the heavyweight division on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 30 co-main event against Tanner Boser. UFC Vegas 30 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas and his headlined by a heavyweight bout between no. 3 ranked contender Cyril Gane and no. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov.

(Courtesy of UFC)

