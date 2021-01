Watch Neil Magny knock out Craig White ahead of UFC Fight Island 8

Neil Magny faces Michael Chiesa on Wednesday in the main event of UFC Fight Island 8. Watch Magny’s performance against Craig White at UFC Liverpool in 2018 to prepare for the match-up.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

