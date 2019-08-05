Watch Nate Diaz upset Conor McGregor at UFC 196 (UFC 241 fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 5, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Nate Diaz stepped up on short notice when Rafael dos Anjos fell out of his planned UFC 196 bout with Conor McGregor. Despite little time to prepare, Diaz stepped into the Octagon and handed McGregor his first defeat in the Octagon. Diaz has only fought one time since, losing a rematch to McGregor at UFC 202 in August of 2016.

Diaz is now slated to make his first walk to the Octagon in three years, as he is slated to face Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

Before Diaz fights Pettis, watch him take down McGregor in this full fight replay from UFC 196 on March 5, 2016.

Tune in Saturday, Aug. 17 for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his belt on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic, the man he took it from. Nate Diaz returns to the Octagon for a welterweight showdown with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event.

