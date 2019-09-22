HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Nate Diaz terminate a heckler at UFC 244 New York press conference (video)

September 22, 2019
At a recent UFC 244 press conference in New York, a heckler challenged Nate Diaz’s BMF status because Diaz is a vegan. Diaz slammed the guy in true Stockton style.

Tune in for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz full live results on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MMAWeekly.com. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in the main event for the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” on the planet.

