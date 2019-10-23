Watch Nate Diaz rout Anthony Pettis ahead of his UFC 244 Jorge Masvidal showdown (fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 23, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon after nearly three years away at UFC 241 against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. He routed Pettis, which set up a fan-favorite welterweight match-up with Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244 on November 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.

