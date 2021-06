Watch Nate Diaz defeat Anthony Pettis | UFC 263 Free Fight

Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon after nearly three years away at UFC 241 against the former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Diaz will next face Leon Edwards in a five-round bout at UFC 263 on Saturday, June 12.

(Courtesy of UFC)

