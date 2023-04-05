Watch Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold verbally spar at BKFC 41 presser

Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold knew what they needed to sell their fight … and that’s drama.

On Tuesday the fighters took part in a pre-fight press conference and traded insults throughout.

“I’m ready for Mike Perry, I’m different and there’s a reason he never made it to the top,” Rockhold said. “I believe in my strength, footwork and power and I’m going to adapt just fine. A win is a win and I’m going to capitalize on all of his mistakes.”

“You think you have something on me and I’m the smaller guy, you couldn’t be more wrong,” Perry said. “This is different than what you’re used to, this is mano a mano and this is me all day. I’m getting you paid and laid out. I made this fight happen, I called you out.”