Watch Miesha Tate finish Marion Reneau UFC return | UFC Vegas 43 Video

November 15, 2021
Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate made her return to the Octagon earlier this year after more than four years away for fighting.

Tate will look to build on her last performance against Marion Reneau when she faces Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Take a look back at Tate’s return fight against Reneau in July.

Miesha Tate says she’s in the best shape of her life, posts photo to prove it

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Miesha Tate: ‘I remember what it feels like to be the champ’

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

