Watch Miesha Tate finish Marion Reneau UFC return | UFC Vegas 43 Video

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate made her return to the Octagon earlier this year after more than four years away for fighting.

Tate will look to build on her last performance against Marion Reneau when she faces Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Take a look back at Tate’s return fight against Reneau in July.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

