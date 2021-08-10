Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to UFC 265 | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 10, 2021
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya watched the main card bouts of UFC 265 and posted a video of his realtime reaction to the fight results.

UFC 265 took place on Aug. 7 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Ciryl Gane was crowned the interim heavyweight champion after defeating no. 2 ranked contender Derrick Lewis in the fight card’s main event by TKO.

Francis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane’s UFC 265 win: ‘See you soon boy’

Dana White: ‘In a perfect script, Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane would take place in France’

