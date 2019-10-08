Watch Michelle Waterson defeat Karolina Kowalkiewicz ahead of UFC on ESPN+ 19 (fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 8, 2019
Michelle Waterson earned a matchup at UFC Fight Night Tampa against Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a dominant decision victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Fight Night Philadelphia earlier this year.

If Waterson defeats the former champ at UFC on ESPN+ 19 on Saturday, she would likely be next in line for a UFC starwweight title shot. Before that happens, however, take a look back at Waterson’s full fight against Kowalkiewicz.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Oct. 12 for full UFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna vs. Waterson live results from Tampa, Fla. Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Michelle Waterson battle it out in the main event to earn a title shot.

