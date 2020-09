Watch Michelle Waterson choke out Paige VanZant ahead of UFC Vegas 10

In her second UFC fight Michelle Waterson secured a first-round finish over Paige VanZant in Sacramento.

Headlining once again, Waterson faces Angela Hill on Saturday, Sept. 12, at UFC Vegas 10 (aka UFC on ESPN+ 35).

(Video courtesy of UFC)

