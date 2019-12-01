Watch Michael Chandler lay out Patricky Pitbull with a one-punch knockout (Bellator fight video)

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is scheduled to fight again on Dec. 28 in Tokyo in a special Bellator and Rizin co-promoted event. He’ll square off with former WEC & UFC champion Benson Henderson in the Bellator 237 co-main event in support of Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Ahead of that bout, take a look back at Chandler’s brutal first-round knockout of Patricky “Pitbull” Freire at Bellator 157, when he became the Bellator lightweight champion for the second time.