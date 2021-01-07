Watch Michael Chandler lay out Benson Henderson ahead of UFC debut

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 7, 2021
Former Bellator lightweight champion is prepping for his Octagon debut. He is slated to face Dan Hooker at UFC 257 on Jan. 23 on Fight Island.

Their bout makes up part of the supporting cast for Conor McGregor’s return following a year on the sidelines. McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event.

Though he has yet to prove himself in the Octagon, Chandler was a multiple time Bellator lightweight titleholder. His final appearance in the Bellator cage was this stunning knockout of former UFC and WEC champion Benson Henderson.

