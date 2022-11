Watch Michael Chandler front kick Tony Ferguson into the shadow realm | Free Fight Video

Lightweight contender Michael Chandler scored a brutal knockout win over former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May.

Chandler (23-7) faces another former interim lightweight champion on the UFC 281 main card on Saturday in Dustin Poirier (28-7, 1 NC). Chandler enters the match ranked No. 5 in the division while Poirier is ranked No. 2.

Michael Chander vs. Tony Ferguson Full Fight Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

