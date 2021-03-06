HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Megan Anderson lay out Norma Dumont in one round | UFC 259 free fight

March 6, 2021
UFC featherweight Megan Anderson earned a title shot against Amanda Nunes at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6, with this performance against Norma Dumont at UFC Norfolk last year.

UFC 259 features three world title bouts. Headlining the fight card is a match between champions. Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya moves up to the light heavyweight division to take on champion Jan Blachowicz.

Anderson challenges Nunes for the featherweight title in the UFC 259 co-main event.

Petr Yan puts his bantamweight belt on the line opposite Aljamain Sterling in a third title bout on the fight card, a rare championship fight that isn’t the main or co-main event.

