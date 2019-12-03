Watch Max Holloway put Jose Aldo away for the second time (UFC 245 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC featherweight cemented his position as the top 145-pound fighter in the world when he defeated former 145-pound kingpin Jose Aldo. He further established himself as one of the greatest of all time when he stopped Aldo a second time, earning a TKO victory over the former champ at UFC 218.

Holloway returns to put his belt on the line again, when he squares off with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. Prior to that, take a look back at his masterful performance against Aldo at UFC 218.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.