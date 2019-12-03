HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tito Ortiz - Bellator

featuredTito Ortiz not looking past Alberto El Patron, but has a roadmap to the next three years with Combate Americas

Dana White over Zhang and Jedrzejczyk

featuredWeili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the works for UFC 248 on March 7

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 223 faceoff

featuredTony Ferguson inks deal to make Khabib Nurmagomedov bout official for April UFC pay-per-view

Conor McGregor and Donald Cowboy Cerrone

featuredConor McGregor set to fight Cowboy Cerrone in January UFC return

Watch Max Holloway put Jose Aldo away for the second time (UFC 245 fight video)

December 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC featherweight cemented his position as the top 145-pound fighter in the world when he defeated former 145-pound kingpin Jose Aldo. He further established himself as one of the greatest of all time when he stopped Aldo a second time, earning a TKO victory over the former champ at UFC 218.

Holloway returns to put his belt on the line again, when he squares off with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. Prior to that, take a look back at his masterful performance against Aldo at UFC 218.

TRENDING > Mark Hunt loses lawsuit, rips UFC, Dana White: ‘Someone’s going to put you (expletive) down!’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA