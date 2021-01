Watch Max Holloway fold Anthony Pettis to win interim UFC featherweight title

Max Holloway won the interim UFC featherweight championship in December of 2016 with an impressive performance against Anthony Pettis.

Holloway next faces Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7 live on ABC on Saturday, January 16.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal threatens to leave Twitter over Donald Trump ban

Jake Paul after boxing KO: ‘Conor McGregor and I will happen for sure’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)