Watch Max Holloway finish Anthony Pettis (UFC 240 Free Fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Max Holloway won the interim featherweight championship in December of 2016 with an impressive performance against Anthony Pettis. Now the undisputed champion, Holloway faces Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 240 on July 27.

TRENDING > Dana White gives a ‘hell no’ on Jorge Masvidal fighting Conor McGregor

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar takes place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The featherweight title fight headlines the 12-fight card. The events also marks the return of former women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. In her first fight since losing the belt to Amanda Nunes, the Brazilian faces undefeated Felicia Spencer in the co-main event.