Watch Max Holloway destroy Brian Ortega (UFC 251 Free Fight)

Max Holloway defended his featherweight championship for the second time at UFC 231 when he defeated Brian Ortega in front of a Toronto crowd. Holloway looks to reclaim his title in a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251 on July 11.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

