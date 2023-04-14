Watch Max Holloway punish Calvin Katter 👊 Fight Video

Max Holloway may no longer be the king of the featherweight division, but he’s not going away either. That is evidenced by this dominant thrashing he gave Calvin Katter when the two squared off in their UFC on ABC main event in 2021.

This Saturday, Holloway returns to the Octagon opposite No. 4 ranked featherweight Arnold Allen, looking to keep himself entrenched at the top of the division. They take top billing at UFC on ESPN 44 in Kansas City, Mo.

In recent years, Holloway has only ever lost in the 145-pound division to current champion Alexander Volkanovski. But he’s been on the losing end to the Aussie on three occasions. They were all close, but they all resulted in Ls on his record.

Holloway is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC featherweight division. That’s only because Yair Rodriguez, whom Holloway defeated, holds the interim championship title, which automatically puts him above Holloway in the rankings.

His best bet for now is to hope that Rodriguez defeats Volkanovski in their bout, which has been targeted for UFC 290 in July. Of course, Holloway will first have to eliminate Allen from the picture. But if he does so, there is a potential route for him back to the title.

Until then, check out Max Holloway in this dominating performance opposite Calvin Kattar.

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar Free Fight

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC on ESPN 44: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen Fight Card

Saturday, April 15, 2023

T-Mobile Center

Kansas City, Missouri

UFC on ESPN 44 Main Card

Main Event – Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen

Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Tanner Boser

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Chris Gutiérrez

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Rafa García

UFC on ESPN 44 Preliminary Card