Watch Marvin Vettori defeat Jack Hermansson ahead of UFC Vegas 23

Marvin Vettori may not be getting the fight he wanted with Darren Till this weekend, but he’s still headlining the UFC’s second even on the ABC broadcast network. He’ll square off with Kevin Holland on Saturday, who is making a quick turnaround from his loss to Derek Brunson on March 20.

Before that happens, check out Vettori’s blistering performance against Jack Hermansson in their UFC Vegas 16 headliner in December.

Vettori is now on a four-fight winning streak, and looking to make himself undeniable for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

