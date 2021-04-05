HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor UFC 257 presser face-off

featuredConor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264

Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 255

featuredBellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull cements his status as Bellator’s best

Bellator 255 Live Stream

featuredBellator 255 Full Live Stream Replay

Patricio Pitbull Bellator 221 victory

featuredPatricio Pitbull heading into Bellator 255: ‘I’ll beat them all’

Watch Marvin Vettori defeat Jack Hermansson ahead of UFC Vegas 23

April 5, 2021
NoNo Comments

Marvin Vettori may not be getting the fight he wanted with Darren Till this weekend, but he’s still headlining the UFC’s second even on the ABC broadcast network. He’ll square off with Kevin Holland on Saturday, who is making a quick turnaround from his loss to Derek Brunson on March 20.

Before that happens, check out Vettori’s blistering performance against Jack Hermansson in their UFC Vegas 16 headliner in December.

Vettori is now on a four-fight winning streak, and looking to make himself undeniable for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA