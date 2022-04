Watch Marlon Vera KO Frankie Edgar with a front kick to the face | Video

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera‘s most recent bout at UFC 268 ended with a bang when he secured the third-round knockout with a big front kick to seal the deal over opponent Frankie Edgar, earning Performance of the Night honors.

Vera faces Rob Font next in the main event at UFC Vegas 53. Before Font faces Marlon Vera tonight, look back at his finish of the former lightweight champion.

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera Weigh-in Face-offs video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)