HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anthony Smith lands a hard left punch on Alexander Gustafsson

featuredAnthony Smith retires Alexander Gustafsson with fourth round submission win in Sweden

UFC Stockholm Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 11 Full Live Results: Gustafsson vs. Smith (Results & Fight Stats)

Urijah Faber

featuredUrijah Faber unveils UFC comeback opponent

featuredConor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

Watch Marlon Moraes’ knee-to-the-jaw knockout of Aljamain Sterling (UFC 238 fight video)

June 2, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Marlon Moraes rose to prominence during his undefeated run under the World Series of Fighting banner, where he became the promotion’s bantamweight champion. Having defended the WSOF bantamweight belt on five occasions, he eventually made the move to the UFC. 

Moraes stumbled out of the gate in his first Octagon appearance, losing a split decision to Raphael Assuncao. That was his only faltering, however, as he has since reeled off four consecutive victories, including avenging the loss to Assuncao. 

Now, Moraes steps into the main event at UFC 238 on Saturday, June 8, where he squares off with flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, who is moving up a weight class to try and become only the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold championship belts in two divisions simultaneously.

The bantamweight belt was vacated by TJ Dillashaw when he was hit with a two-year suspension for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. Moraes and Cejudo meet at UFC 238 in Chicago to determine the next bantamweight titleholder.

TRENDING > Watch Tony Ferguson defeat Anthony Pettis in a blood bath (fight video)

Before UFC 238 takes place, take a look back at Moraes’ stunning first-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling at UFC Fight Night 123, Moraes’ second trip to the Octagon.

While Moraes and Cejudo headline UFC 238, the fight card also features UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko putting her title on the line for the first time, as she squares off with Jessica Eye. The card also pits top lightweight Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone against one another, as they try to determine the next challenger to the title currently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA