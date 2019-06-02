Watch Marlon Moraes’ knee-to-the-jaw knockout of Aljamain Sterling (UFC 238 fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Marlon Moraes rose to prominence during his undefeated run under the World Series of Fighting banner, where he became the promotion’s bantamweight champion. Having defended the WSOF bantamweight belt on five occasions, he eventually made the move to the UFC.

Moraes stumbled out of the gate in his first Octagon appearance, losing a split decision to Raphael Assuncao. That was his only faltering, however, as he has since reeled off four consecutive victories, including avenging the loss to Assuncao.

Now, Moraes steps into the main event at UFC 238 on Saturday, June 8, where he squares off with flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, who is moving up a weight class to try and become only the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold championship belts in two divisions simultaneously.

The bantamweight belt was vacated by TJ Dillashaw when he was hit with a two-year suspension for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. Moraes and Cejudo meet at UFC 238 in Chicago to determine the next bantamweight titleholder.

TRENDING > Watch Tony Ferguson defeat Anthony Pettis in a blood bath (fight video)

Before UFC 238 takes place, take a look back at Moraes’ stunning first-round knockout of Aljamain Sterling at UFC Fight Night 123, Moraes’ second trip to the Octagon.

While Moraes and Cejudo headline UFC 238, the fight card also features UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko putting her title on the line for the first time, as she squares off with Jessica Eye. The card also pits top lightweight Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone against one another, as they try to determine the next challenger to the title currently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov.