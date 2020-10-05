Watch Marlon Moraes choke out Raphael Assuncao ahead of UFC Fight Island 5

Marlon Moraes got his revenge for a split decision loss to Raphael Assuncao back in his UFC debut with this first-round finish last year.

Moraes (23-6-1) faces Cory Sandhagen (12-2) next in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 on Saturday, Oct. 10. Would a win against Sandhagen propel Moraes into a title fight with UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan?

(Video courtesy of UFC)

