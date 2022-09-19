HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJose Aldo welcomes second child, Jose Aldo III

featuredFormer UFC Champion Jose Aldo retires

featuredCory Sandhagen wants a ‘top guy’ next | UFC Vegas 60 Octagon Interview

featuredCory Sandhagen and Song Yadong were even after four rounds: UFC Vegas 60 Official Scorecard

Watch Mackenzie Dern tap out Nina Nunes | UFC Vegas 61 Free Fight

September 18, 2022
NoNo Comments

No. 5-ranked women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern headlines UFC Vegas 61 on Oct. 1 against No. 6-ranked Yan Xiaonan.

Dern (12-2) will enter the bout coming off a split decision win over Tecia Torres and looking to solidify herself as a Top 5 fighter. Yan (15-3, 1 NC) looks to rebound from back-to-back losses.

Look back at Dern’s impressive submission win over Nina Nunes at UFC Vegas 23 in April 2021.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Cory Sandhagen wants a ‘top guy’ next | UFC Vegas 60 Octagon Interview

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life