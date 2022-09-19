Watch Mackenzie Dern tap out Nina Nunes | UFC Vegas 61 Free Fight

No. 5-ranked women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern headlines UFC Vegas 61 on Oct. 1 against No. 6-ranked Yan Xiaonan.

Dern (12-2) will enter the bout coming off a split decision win over Tecia Torres and looking to solidify herself as a Top 5 fighter. Yan (15-3, 1 NC) looks to rebound from back-to-back losses.

Look back at Dern’s impressive submission win over Nina Nunes at UFC Vegas 23 in April 2021.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

