WATCH: Lyoto Machida retires Chael Sonnen with flying knee KO (Full Fight Video)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Lyoto Machida picked up his second win in Bellator MMA on Friday night while simultaneously retiring former title contender Chael Sonnen with a pair of vicious flying knees that ended the fight in the second round.

Machida nearly got the job done with the same flying knee in the first round but Sonnen found a way to survive. Unfortunately for him, he could not withstand the pressure from a second attack courtesy of Machida, who wrapped up the TKO victory at Bellator 222 on Friday night.

Check out the full fight video courtesy of Bellator MMA as Machida lowers the boom on Sonnen before he announces that he’s calling it a career following the fight.