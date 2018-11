Watch Li Jingliang Flatten Zak Ottow: UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

Li Jingliang made quick work of Zak Ottow in the co-main event of Fight Night Shanghai last year. He faces David Zawada at Fight Night Beijing this weekend. Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes rematch in the fight card’s main event at Cadillac Arena.

TRENDING > UFC Expansion in China Includes Massive Shanghai Performance Institute

Tune in for full UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 Live Results, Saturday, Nov. 24, at 3:15 a.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com.