Watch Leon Edwards defeat Rafael dos Anjos ahead of UFC Vegas 21 headliner

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards entrenched himself near the top of the division with this July 2019 victory over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

After COVID-19 put Khamzat Chamaev indefinitely on the sidelines, Edwards is now slated to headline Saturday’s UFC Vegas 21 opposite Belal Muhammad.

Ahead of UFC Vegas 21, watch Edwards defeat dos Anjos.

(Courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > What’s next for Amanda Nunes and Israel Adesanya?