Watch Korean Zombie KO Dennis Bermudez in his return from Military Service (UFC Busan free fight)

(Courtesy of UFC)

“The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, looked good in his return to the Octagon in 2017 when he faced off against Dennis Bermudez in Houston. It was Jung’s first fight since returning from his mandated military service in South Korea, but he certainly looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.

Next up, the Korean Zombie faces Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC Fight Night Busan on Saturday, December 21, in South Korea.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 23: Korean Zombie vs. Frankie Edgar live results from Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, December 21.