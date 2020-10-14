Watch Korean Zombie knock out Frankie Edgar ahead of UFC Fight Island 6

Watch Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) dismantle and destroy former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar on his home turf in South Korea.

Jung makes his return to the cage for the first time since defeating Edgar in December of 2019 when he faces Brian Ortega in the UFC Fight Island 6 main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Conor McGregor admits Dustin Poirier UFC fight is prep for Manny Pacquiao boxing match

Trending Video > Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Justin Gaethje, but simply believes he is better

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)