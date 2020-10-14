Watch Korean Zombie knock out Frankie Edgar ahead of UFC Fight Island 6

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 14, 2020
Watch Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) dismantle and destroy former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar on his home turf in South Korea.

Jung makes his return to the cage for the first time since defeating Edgar in December of 2019 when he faces Brian Ortega in the UFC Fight Island 6 main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

