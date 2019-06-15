Watch Korean Zombie finish Leonard Garcia with the UFC’s first twister (UFC Greenville fight video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

After their star-making first meeting in the WEC, Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie) and Leonard Garcia faced off again in the Octagon in 2011 in a fight that was just as exciting — and ended in the only ‘Twister’ submission in UFC history.

