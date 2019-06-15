Watch Korean Zombie finish Leonard Garcia with the UFC’s first twister (UFC Greenville fight video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 15, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

After their star-making first meeting in the WEC, Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie) and Leonard Garcia faced off again in the Octagon in 2011 in a fight that was just as exciting — and ended in the only ‘Twister’ submission in UFC history.

TRENDING > Bellator 222 Fight Highlights: Lyoto Machida KO sends Chael Sonnen into retirement

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 22, for full UFC on ESPN+ 12: Moicana vs. Korean Zombie live results, as Jung steps into the main event to face Renato Moicano in Greenville, South Carolina.

