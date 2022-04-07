Watch Khamzat Chimaev destroy Li Jingliang | UFC 273 Free Fight

Khamzat Chimaev pushed his perfect record to 10-0 with this first-round finish of Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last year. Chimaev will face his toughest test to date coming up at UFC 273 on April 9, where he will face former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan rematch in a bantamweight title unification bout in the fight card’s co-main event while featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung in the featured fight.

Gilbert Burns: ‘I’m the guy to stop Khamzat Chimaev’s hype train’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)