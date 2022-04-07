HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns have an impromptu naked face-off in hotel hallway

Gilbert Burns: 'I'm the guy to stop Khamzat Chimaev's hype train'

Khamzat Chimaev: 'I'm already the champ. People know that'

Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Conor McGregor responds to 'bum' Henry Cejudo's criticisms: 'You are a little fat novice'

Watch Khamzat Chimaev destroy Li Jingliang | UFC 273 Free Fight

April 7, 2022
Khamzat Chimaev pushed his perfect record to 10-0 with this first-round finish of Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last year. Chimaev will face his toughest test to date coming up at UFC 273 on April 9, where he will face former title challenger Gilbert Burns.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan rematch in a bantamweight title unification bout in the fight card’s co-main event while featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung in the featured fight.

